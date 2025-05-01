Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep
Stress Response
Multiple Choice
Seth recently lost his closest friend in an accident. He grieved for a while and now he is spending most of his time in his room either eating or sleeping. Which of the following stress response models could best explain Seth’s behavior?
A
Yerkes-Dodson law
B
Fight-or-flight model
C
Transactional model of stress and coping
D
General adaptation syndrome
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Seth is experiencing a significant emotional event (the loss of a close friend) and is showing behavioral changes such as isolating himself, eating, and sleeping excessively. This indicates a prolonged stress response.
Review the General Adaptation Syndrome (GAS): This model, developed by Hans Selye, explains the body's response to stress in three stages: Alarm, Resistance, and Exhaustion. It is particularly relevant for understanding prolonged stress responses.
Analyze Seth's behavior in relation to the GAS stages: In the Alarm stage, the body initially reacts to stress with a fight-or-flight response. In the Resistance stage, the body attempts to adapt to the stressor. Prolonged stress can lead to the Exhaustion stage, where physical and emotional resources are depleted, potentially leading to behaviors like overeating, oversleeping, and withdrawal.
Compare the other models: The Yerkes-Dodson law focuses on the relationship between arousal and performance, which is not directly relevant to Seth's situation. The fight-or-flight model explains immediate stress responses, not prolonged behaviors. The Transactional model of stress and coping emphasizes cognitive appraisal and coping strategies, which are not the focus here.
Conclude that the General Adaptation Syndrome best explains Seth's behavior, as it accounts for the prolonged and cumulative effects of stress on his physical and emotional state.
