A speed skater accelerates from rest and then keeps skating at a constant speed. Draw a complete motion diagram of the skater.
Ch 01: Concepts of Motion
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 1, Problem 17
Your roommate drops a tennis ball from a third-story balcony. It hits the sidewalk and bounces as high as the second story. Draw a complete motion diagram of the tennis ball from the time it is released until it reaches the maximum height on its bounce. Be sure to determine and show the acceleration at the lowest point.
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Step 1: Begin by identifying the key phases of the tennis ball's motion: (1) free fall from the third-story balcony, (2) collision with the sidewalk, and (3) upward motion after the bounce until it reaches the maximum height near the second story.
Step 2: For the free fall phase, note that the ball is accelerating downward due to gravity. Represent this in the motion diagram with velocity vectors increasing in length as the ball approaches the sidewalk. The acceleration vector (gravity) points downward throughout this phase.
Step 3: At the lowest point (the collision with the sidewalk), the ball experiences a rapid change in velocity due to the force exerted by the sidewalk. The acceleration at this point is upward and much larger in magnitude than gravity, as it reverses the ball's direction. Indicate this with a short upward acceleration vector at the lowest point in the motion diagram.
Step 4: For the upward motion after the bounce, the ball slows down as it rises due to gravity acting downward. Represent this in the motion diagram with velocity vectors decreasing in length as the ball approaches its maximum height. The acceleration vector (gravity) continues to point downward throughout this phase.
Step 5: At the maximum height of the bounce (near the second story), the ball's velocity is momentarily zero before it begins to fall again. Indicate this in the motion diagram with no velocity vector at the peak and a downward acceleration vector due to gravity.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Free Fall
Free fall refers to the motion of an object under the influence of gravity alone, with no other forces acting on it. In this scenario, the tennis ball is dropped from a height, and it accelerates downward at a constant rate of approximately 9.81 m/s², which is the acceleration due to gravity. This concept is crucial for understanding the ball's motion as it falls towards the ground.
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Kinetic and Potential Energy
Kinetic energy is the energy of an object in motion, while potential energy is the stored energy based on an object's height above the ground. As the tennis ball falls, its potential energy decreases while its kinetic energy increases. Upon bouncing, the ball converts kinetic energy back into potential energy as it rises, reaching a maximum height before falling again.
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Acceleration at the Lowest Point
At the lowest point of the bounce, the tennis ball experiences a change in acceleration. Just before it hits the ground, it has maximum downward velocity, and the acceleration due to gravity is still acting on it. Upon impact, the ball decelerates rapidly as it compresses and then accelerates upward, indicating a change in direction of the acceleration vector, which is essential for understanding the dynamics of the bounce.
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