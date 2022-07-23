Step 5: Determine the height and orientation of the final image. Use the magnification formula \( M = M_1 \times M_2 \), where \( M_1 = -\frac{d_i}{d_o} \) is the magnification of the first lens and \( M_2 = -\frac{d_i'}{d_o'} \) is the magnification of the second lens. The height of the final image is given by \( h' = M \times h \), where \( h = 1.0 \, \text{cm} \) is the height of the object. The orientation is determined by the sign of \( M \): if \( M > 0 \), the image is upright; if \( M < 0 \), the image is inverted.