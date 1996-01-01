Multiple Choice
Change the following exponential expression to its equivalent logarithmic form.
Master Logarithms Introduction with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Change the following exponential expression to its equivalent logarithmic form.
e9=x+3
Change the following logarithmic expression to its equivalent exponential form.
log4x=5
Change the following logarithmic expression to its equivalent exponential form.
x=log9
Change the following exponential expression to its equivalent logarithmic form.
3x=7