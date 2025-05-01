- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
Introduction to Logarithms: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to Logarithms Practice Problems
Rewrite the following logarithmic function using the properties of logarithms. Then, use the written function to graph it:
f(x) = log6 [(x + 2)/36]
For the given functions,
f(x) = logex
g(x) = - ln(5x)
(i) Graph in the same cartesian plane
(ii) Identify all asymptotes
(iii) Identify Domain and Range
a) (i) Graph:
(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 0, g(x): x = 0,
(iii) Domain f(x): x > 0; g(x): x > 0; Range f(x): all real values; g(x): all real values
b) (i) Graph:
(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 0, g(x): x = 0,
(iii) Domain f(x): x < 0; g(x): x < 0; Range f(x): f(x) > 0; g(x): g(x) > 0
c) (i) Graph:
(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 0, g(x): x = 1,
(iii) Domain f(x): x > 0; g(x): x > 1; Range f(x): all real values; g(x): all real values
d) (i) Graph:
(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 1, g(x): x = 0,
(iii) Domain f(x): x > 1; g(x): x > 0; Range f(x): all real values; g(x): all real values
Express the following equation in exponential form and solve the equation for x: log2 x = -4
For the given functions,
f(x) = log x
g(x) = - log(x - 1)
(i) Graph in the same cartesian plane
(ii) Identify all asymptotes
(iii) Identify Domain and Range
a) (i) Graph:
(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 0, g(x): x = 0,
(iii) Domain f(x): x > 0; g(x): x > 0; Range f(x): all real values; g(x): all real values
b) (i) Graph:
(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 0, g(x): x = 0,
(iii) Domain f(x): x < 0; g(x): x < 0; Range f(x): f(x) > 0; g(x): g(x) > 0
c) (i) Graph:
(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 0, g(x): x = 1,
(iii) Domain f(x): x > 0; g(x): x > 1; Range f(x): all real values; g(x): all real values
d) (i) Graph:
(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 1, g(x): x = 0,
(iii) Domain f(x): x > 1; g(x): x > 0; Range f(x): all real values; g(x): all real values
If a population grows according to the model P(t) = P_0 * e^(0.03t), what is the natural logarithm form of the equation when P(t) = 2P_0?