Multiple Choice
Determine if the function is an exponential function.
If so, identify the power & base, then evaluate for .
1
Determine if the function is an exponential function.
If so, identify the power & base, then evaluate for x=4.
f(x)=(−2)x
Determine if the function is an exponential function.
If so, identify the power & base, then evaluate for x=4 .
f(x)=3(1.5)x
Determine if the function is an exponential function.
If so, identify the power & base, then evaluate for x=4 .
f(x)=(21)x