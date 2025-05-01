- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Introduction to Exponential Functions: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to Exponential Functions Practice Problems
If you have $18,000 to deposit, which will give you larger return after 5 years: 0.84% compounded quarterly or 0.81% compounded continuously?
Use the compound interest formula A = P(1 + r/n)nt to solve the problem. If $8000 is deposited to an account with an interest rate of 1.18% compounded quarterly, what is its value after 10 years?
Consider the functions f(x) = ex and g(x) = 4ex/2. Apply transformations on the graph of f in constructing the graph of g. Graph the asymptotes and identify their equations. Then, use the graph to determine the domain and range of both functions.
Graph f(x) = 5x to start. After that, graph the provided function using transformations of this graph. Graph the asymptotes and provide equations. Find the function's domain and range using the graphs.
g(x) = 5x +3
Why is it important to use parentheses when inputting exponential functions into a calculator?