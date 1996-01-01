Written below (green dotted curve) is a graph of the function .If g(x) (blue solid curve) is a reflection of f(x) about the y-axis what is the equation for g(x)?
Transformations
Transformations
If and is the translation of right by 3 units and up by 2 units, which equation represents ?
Start with the original function: \(f(x) = x^{2}\).
A translation right by 3 units means replacing \(x\) with \((x - 3)\) in the function. So, the function becomes \(f(x - 3) = (x - 3)^{2}\).
A translation up by 2 units means adding 2 to the entire function. So, add 2 to the expression: \((x - 3)^{2} + 2\).
Combine these transformations to write the new function \(g(x)\) as \(g(x) = (x - 3)^{2} + 2\).
This equation represents the function \(f(x)\) shifted right by 3 units and up by 2 units.
The green dotted line in the graph below represents the function f(x). The blue solid line represents the function g(x), which is the function f(x)after it has gone through a shift transformation. Find the equation for g(x).
The green dotted curve below is a graph of the function f(x). Find the domain and range of g(x)(the blue solid curve), which is a transformation of f(x).
