- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Transformations: Videos & Practice Problems
Transformations Practice Problems
Use the graph of the function, f(x) = x3 for applying transformation of graphs to graph the function according to the given function.
g(x) = (x +2)3
Graph the absolute value function g(x) = |4x| + 4 as a transformation of f(x) = |4x|.
Graph h(x) = √(2x - 6) as a transformation of the square root function f(x) = √(2x).
Suppose f(x) = 5x - 9. If the graph of f(x) is reflected about the x-axis, then write the equation of the resulting graph.
If f(x) = x^2, what is the equation of the function after a horizontal shift 3 units to the right and a vertical shift 2 units up?
Given the function f(x) = |x|, which graph corresponds to the transformation g(x) = -|x - 2| + 3?
What is the equation of the function g(x) if g(x) is the reflection of f(x) = 3x + 4 over the x-axis?
If f(x) = x^2, what is the effect of the transformation g(x) = 2f(x/2) on the graph of f(x)?
Given f(x) = x^2, what is the equation of the function after reflecting over the x-axis, shifting 4 units left, and stretching vertically by a factor of 3?
If f(x) = sqrt(x) and g(x) = sqrt(x - 2) + 3, what is the domain and range of g(x)?
A company models its profit with the function P(x) = 100x - x^2. If a tax is introduced that reduces profit by $50, what is the new profit function?
Given f(x) = |x|, find the equation of the function after reflecting over the y-axis, shifting 3 units up, and compressing horizontally by a factor of 1/2.