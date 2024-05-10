19. Conic Sections
Hyperbolas NOT at the Origin
Describe the hyperbola y2−4(x−1)2=1.
A
This is a vertical hyperbola centered at (1,0) with vertices at (1,1), (1,−1) and foci at (1,5), (1,−5).
B
This is a vertical hyperbola centered at (1,0) with vertices at (1,2),(1,−2) and foci at (1,1),(1,−1).
C
This is a horizontal hyperbola centered at (−1,0) with vertices at (0,0),(−2,0) and foci at (5−1,0),(−5−1,0).
D
This is a horizontal hyperbola centered at (1,0) with vertices at (0,0),(−2,0) and foci at (1,−5),(1,−5).
