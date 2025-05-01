- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Hyperbolas NOT at the Origin: Videos & Practice Problems
Hyperbolas NOT at the Origin Practice Problems
Given the following conditions of a hyperbola, solve for the standard form of its equation
Foci: (0, - 5), (0, 5); Vertices (0, -2), (0, 2)
Graph the hyperbola defined by 4x2 - 25y2 = 100 using its vertices and asymptotes. Then, determine the equations of the asymptotes and the foci.
The equation of the hyperbola is given below. Draw the graph using its center, vertices, and asymptotes. Find the equations for the asymptotes and the coordinates of the foci.
What is the effect of the parameters h and k in the equation of a hyperbola not centered at the origin?
Given the equation of a hyperbola (y-3)^2/16 - (x+2)^2/9 = 1, determine the orientation of the hyperbola.
What is the center of the hyperbola given by the equation (x-4)^2/25 - (y+1)^2/16 = 1?
For the hyperbola (x-2)^2/9 - (y+3)^2/4 = 1, what are the coordinates of the vertices?
Given the hyperbola (x-3)^2/25 - (y+2)^2/9 = 1, what are the equations of the asymptotes?
For the hyperbola (x-1)^2/4 - (y+2)^2/9 = 1, what are the coordinates of the foci?
How does the transformation of a hyperbola's graph compare to that of an ellipse when both are shifted from the origin?
In the equation of a hyperbola (x-h)^2/a^2 - (y-k)^2/b^2 = 1, what do h and k represent?
What is the center of the hyperbola given by the equation (y-5)^2/49 - (x+3)^2/25 = 1?
For the hyperbola (y-2)^2/36 - (x+1)^2/16 = 1, what are the coordinates of the vertices?
What are the equations of the asymptotes for the hyperbola (y+3)^2/16 - (x-2)^2/9 = 1?