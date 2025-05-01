Precalculus
Master Geometric Sequences - Recursive Formula with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick
Write a recursive formula for the geometric sequence {18,6,2,23,…}\(\left\]\lbrace\)18,6,2,\(\frac\)23,\(\ldots\[\right\]\rbrace\){18,6,2,32,…}.
Find the 10th10^{\(\th\)}10th term of the geometric sequence in which a1=5a_1=5a1=5 and r=2r=2r=2.
Write a formula for the general or nthn^{\(\th\)}nth term of the geometric sequence where a7=1458a_7=1458a7=1458 and r=−3r=-3r=−3.