- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Geometric Sequences: Videos & Practice Problems
Geometric Sequences Practice Problems
Using the equation of the nth term of the sequence, evaluate a2/a1, a3/a2, a4/a3 and a5/a4: an = 5(7)n.
What do you notice?
Identify if the following sequence is arithmetic, geometric, or none of them. In the case of an arithmetic sequence, determine its common difference, and in the case of a geometric sequence, determine its common ratio.
an = n3 + 1
The first term (a1) and the common ratio (r) of a geometric sequence are given. Find the specified term using the general term (nth term) formula.
Find a15 when a1 = 4, r = -3.
The recursive formula and the first term of a geometric sequence are given. Find the first eight terms.
an = 2an-1, a1 = 5
Consider this repeating decimal 8.3... (repeating 3). Express this as a fraction by adding the whole number to a sum of a geometric series.
Which sequence grows faster: arithmetic sequence 2, 5, 8, 11 or geometric sequence 2, 6, 18, 54?
Identify the common ratio in the sequence 7, 21, 63, 189 and write the recursive formula.
Which statement correctly describes the difference between recursive and general formulas for geometric sequences?
Given the sequence 4, 12, 36, 108, derive both the recursive and general formulas.