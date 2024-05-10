12. Trigonometric Identities
Identify the most helpful first step in verifying the identity.
(sin2θtan2θ−1)=sec2θsin2(−θ)
Add the terms on the left side using a common denominator.
Rewrite left side of equation in terms of sine and cosine.
Use even-odd identity to eliminate negative argument on right side of equation.
Rewrite right side of equation in terms of sine and cosine.
