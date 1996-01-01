Psychology
Lashonda is a gifted pianist and is looking for a dating partner who also loves music. Lashonda is focusing on which factor of interpersonal attraction?
After Dawn realized that Samson was attracted to her, she suddenly became very attracted to him. This example is based on which rule of attraction?
_____ is one of the main factors that influence people's choices for selecting someone they want to know better.
_____ love, based on many years of shared responsibilities and experiences, is what binds many long-term relationships together.
College students reported that they liked another student simply because they were told that the other student liked them. This is an example of which rule of attraction?
Shawn and Tanya start talking after they have ridden on the dorm elevator several times together. This is an example of which principle of attraction?