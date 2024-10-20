2. Psychology Research
Dr. Anderson studies how married couples deal with conflicts. She plans to bring couples into her lab and leave them alone while they discuss 3 topics that they commonly disagree about. Dr. Anderson will be filming these discussions and then coding the behaviors of each couple. What research method is being described here?
In which of the following situations might test-retest reliability be particularly important?
Out of all the research methods used in psychology, why are experiments particularly useful at making causal claims?
Which of the following practices might improve the internal validity of an experiment?
In an effort to learn more about religious cults, Asma attends the meeting of a religious group well known for their cult-like practices and pretends to be interested in joining the group. Which of the following techniques best describes Asma's approach to gathering research information?
Dr. Saltman presents the question, 'At what age does the average American college student experience his or her first sexual encounter?' Dr. Saltman's question might be best addressed through the use of which of the following research methods?
The case study is the most effective method of research to use for an investigation of which of the following?
When you touch an infant's cheek, the infant will turn toward your hand, open their mouth, and search for a nipple. This is known as the _____ reflex.
_____ cells, which may be used to grow new organs or tissues for transplant or to repair neurological damage, develop during the germinal period.
The ultrasound report tells Shaniqua and Carlotta that their developing infant is about one inch long and has eyes, a nose, lips, little arms and legs, and a beating heart. Given this information, the current period of prenatal development is the _____ period.
The functioning, but not the structure, of the central nervous system is vulnerable throughout the _____ period.
Moral and ethical issues in prenatal development and their associated biological and medical practices are studied in
Mitzi's child has facial deformities, a smaller than normal head, heart defects, learning difficulties, and delayed growth. If these defects can be traced to a teratogen ingested by Mitzi during pregnancy, it MOST likely would have been
_____ is carried by recessive genes and inherited when a child inherits two recessive genes.
Adam wants to feel happier. According to the facial feedback hypothesis, what should Adam do?
Felicity cannot experience fear. If Felicity's inability to experience fear is caused by damage to the brain, which area of the brain has most likely been affected?
Whenever Junior feels sad, his mother says to him, 'Smile. It'll make you feel much better.' In this particular situation, Junior's mother appears to agree with the
Which area of the brain has been linked to the processing of positive emotions?
In order to control emotions, the technique of distraction has been linked to what area of the brain?
The _____ is an adaptation of Charles Darwin's theory that when an emotion is expressed freely on the face, the emotion intensifies.
Julian Rotter's social learning theory is based on the principle that people are
Social cognitive learning theorists hold that _____ can lead to the formation of patterns of personality.
Albert Bandura defined _____ as a person's expectancy of how effective their efforts to accomplish a goal will be in any particular circumstance.
Manolo believes that if his luck is good on the day of his final exam, he will do well. Manolo likely has
'I believe that humans and animals are conditioned to react to the world around them, thus developing their personalities through learned, or habitual, behaviors.' Which type of theorist is most likely to make this statement?
Shawna is persistent when it comes to completing a task. Not only does she refuse to give up when things become a bit challenging, but she believes that as long as she puts forth the effort, she will be able to reach her goals successfully. Albert Bandura might say that Shawna has a high level of
Connie has a chance to interview for a promotion at work. She is sure she will do poorly, so she decides against it. Albert Bandura would say that Connie has
A trait theorist would most likely use which of the following personality assessments?
The tendency of interviewers to allow the positive attributes of a client to influence how they view the client's behavior is called
The _____ specifically tests for abnormal behavioral patterns in personality.
Joey and Dee Dee were studying for their psychology exam. Joey asked Dee Dee to name a test developed by Raymond B. Cattell based on factor analysis to measure one's personality characteristics. Dee Dee knew right away that Joey was talking about the
One of the major problems associated with personality inventories is that they are
The advantage of personality inventories compared to projective tests is that inventories are