8. Cognition
The Structure of Language
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements are true of language?
I) Language can influence brain organization.
II) Language has a finite capacity for novel combinations.
III) Language can describe abstract ideas.
Multiple Choice
Zola states that morphemes are the smallest unit of language. Is this statement true? If not, how would you correct the statement?
