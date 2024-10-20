3. Biological Psychology
Organization of the Brain
The _____ part of the spinal cord transmits messages to and from the brain. The _____ part controls life-saving reflexes.
A team of researchers is working on a new procedure that could result in the regrowth of neurons in the spinal cord. With which part of the nervous system is the team most concerned?
The spinal cord's outer section is made up of _____ and the inner section is made up of _____.
The nerves carrying messages from the central nervous system (CNS) to the voluntary muscles comprise the
Imani sees a beautiful flower, so she walks over to touch and smell it. She is using the
Jia Li accidentally touched a hot curling iron on her dresser and quickly jerked back her hand. Which neuron is responsible for carrying the message from Jia Li's spinal cord to the muscles in her arm, causing her hand to yank away from the hot curling iron?
Just as Khalif approaches the podium to give his speech, he realizes that his heart is racing, his mouth is dry, his breathing is faster, and his mind is completely blank. The division of Khalif's nervous system that has just been activated is the _____ division.
The _____ is a network of cells that carries information to and from all parts of the body.
The part of the autonomic nervous system known as the 'eat-drink-and-rest' system is the
The neurons that carry messages from the spinal cord to the muscles and glands are the