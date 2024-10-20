13. Stress and Health
Introduction to Stress
13. Stress and Health
Introduction to Stress
Guided videos.
Learn with HannahGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following describes a secondary appraisal?53views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statement about stress are true?
I. Stress response is based on appraisals of the situation.
II. Secondary appraisals are the determination of how dangerous a stressor is.
III. Stress involves both physiological and psychological dimensions.17views
- Multiple Choice
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
The challenge vs. threat framework is applicable to appraisals under all conditions and situations.26views