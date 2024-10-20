3. Biological Psychology
The Cortical Forebrain
One treatment for severe epilepsy is to surgically sever the connection between the hemispheres of the cerebrum. What structure is severed in this procedure?
Broca’s area is responsible for _________, while Wernicke’s area is responsible for ________.
Within the homunculus, what does a larger area on the primary motor cortex correspond to?
Darius has been diagnosed with a tumor that affects the right side of his visual field. The tumor is most likely in which lobe of Darius's brain?
The _____ lobes are responsible for higher mental processes such as complex decision making.
In the condition called _____, a person with damage to the right parietal and occipital lobes of the cortex will ignore everything in the left visual field.
Adeline's mother suffered a stroke. Since then, she sometimes says strange things such as, "I need to go to the store to buy some canaries," when she means to say that she needs groceries. Adeline's mother seems to be suffering from
In an attempt to ask for water, Josh, who recently experienced a stroke, said, 'I … dot dink … otter.' Josh seems to be suffering from
Areas in the cortex that make connections between sensory information coming into the brain and stored memories, images, and knowledge are known as
Roger Sperry was looking for a cure for which disease when researching differentiation of the left and right hemispheres of the brain?
Scientists have learned a great deal about the specialization of the left and right hemispheres of the brain by studying
One could say that the _____ hemisphere of the brain is like a structuralist, who wants to break everything down into its smallest parts; and the _____ side of the brain is like a Gestaltist, who wants to study only the whole.