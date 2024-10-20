3. Biological Psychology
Cells of the Nervous System
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Neurons are the only important cell type in the nervous system.
Which of the following statements are true about interneurons?
I) Interneurons can be found in the spinal cord.
II) Interneurons only connect to motor neurons.
III) Interneurons can connect sensory and motor neurons.
_________ are responsible for sending chemical messages, and the ________ are responsible for receiving them.
The neurodegenerative condition Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is characterized by the degradation of myelin wrapping in neurons in the brain and spinal cord. Patients with MS can experience vision loss, muscle weakness, and emotional changes. Which of the following could explain these changes in MS patients?
Myelin is not continuous for the length of the axon. What structures are formed by the gaps in myelin?
Which of the following parts of a neuron work most like a telephone wire that carries information away from a telephone?
While cutting wood for his daughter's playhouse, Lee accidentally severed his finger. Fortunately, Lee was quickly rushed to the hospital where his finger was successfully reattached. Lee was eventually able to regain some function and feeling in his once-severed appendage. Which of the following helped to repair the nerve fibers that give Lee the ability to regain function and feeling in his finger?
In a railway system, once a train stops at a particular location, people are able to exit the train and walk through a corridor that eventually connects to another train. Which part of the neuron works much like the train station?
The sac-like structures that are found at the end of a neuron's axon and that contain neurotransmitters are called
When a neuron is at rest, the ions inside the cell are mostly _____ and the ions outside the cell are mostly _____.
The brain is primarily comprised of two different kinds of cells. They are neurons and
According to Sigmund Freud, unresolved conflicts can cause _____ at a certain stage of psychosexual development.
Helga is shy, so she works hard to look nice all the time in the hope that people will like her. This can be interpreted as an example of __________ as a defense mechanism.
According to Sigmund Freud, the desired outcome of the phallic stage of psychosexual development is
While out to dinner, Monty tells the attractive server that he would like to order a number 'sex combination.' Sigmund Freud would more than likely propose that Monty's misstatement was a product of his _____ mind.
As Angelo is filling out his income tax forms, he makes the decision not to report all of his income. He figures that it is okay because everyone cheats on their taxes; and besides, he needs the money more than the government does. According to psychoanalytic theory, Angelo is exhibiting which defense mechanism?
Jonah and Jonathan are twin brothers. Jonah is a compulsive gum chewer and nail biter, while his brother Jonathan is a two-pack-a-day smoker and heavy drinker. Sigmund Freud would say that both brothers appear to be stuck in the _____ stage of personality development.
According to psychoanalytic theory, the Oedipus and Electra complexes refer to
According to Sigmund Freud, children in the latency stage of psychosexual development
The psychodynamic process in which a girl views her father as the object of her affection and her mother as a rival is called
Arturo is unconsciously attracted to Tommy but outwardly voices an extreme hatred of gay people. Which defense mechanism is Arturo exhibiting, according to psychoanalytic theory?
Shortly after her daughter is born, Anna's three-year-old son wants to start sleeping in the crib again. This behavior is an example of _________, according to psychoanalytic theory.