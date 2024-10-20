2. Psychology Research
2. Psychology Research
The Scientifc Method in Psychology
A research team is investigating the effects of social media on self-esteem. They hypothesized that people who spend 3 or more hours per day using social media platforms will have lower self-esteem than people who spend less than 3 hours. In this research study, what is the dependent variable?
Multiple Choice
After investigating the effects of caffeine on learning, Dr. Mizrahi found that the more caffeine an individual consumed, the less information he or she was able to retain. According to the scientific method, which of the following steps should Dr. Mizrahi perform next?
Multiple Choice
Tests in which people are asked to tell what they see in ambiguous visual stimuli are
