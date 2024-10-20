1. Introduction to Psychology
Early Schools of Thought
Freud believed that a number of things could lead to hysteria (or hysteria-like symptoms). Which of the following concepts did Freud NOT focus on?
_____ was denied a Ph.D. because she was a woman. She went on to achieve many professional accomplishments, including becoming the first female president of the American Psychological Association in 1905.
The belief that every experience can be broken down into its individual emotions and sensations is known as
Dr. Garfield believes that while poverty can be detrimental to society, it does provide employment for many in fields such as social work, medicine, psychology, politics, and nonprofit organizations. Dr. Garfield's belief relates best to which early field of psychology?
Geo informed his current therapist, Dr. Volkov, that since his visit to the Grand Canyon, he has experienced such an intense fear of heights that he can no longer drive to his job, which requires him to cross a bridge. After realizing that Geo almost suffered a fall while at the Grand Canyon, Dr. Volkov concluded that Geo's fear of heights must be associated with his near-fall experience. Dr. Volkov's conclusion best relates to which early approach to psychology?