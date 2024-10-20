3. Biological Psychology
Organization of the Nervous System
Multiple Choice
True or False: If false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
The peripheral nervous system is comprised of nerves outside the brain and the spinal cord.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true about the autonomic nervous system?
I) It is a division of the central nervous system.
II) It primarily innervates organs, glands, and vessels.
III) It controls involuntary movement.
Multiple Choice
The ________ system is likely active during a difficult exam while the _______ system is likely active while relaxing.
