15. Treatment
Biological Therapies
Which class of drugs are also called tranquilizers?
Which of the following statements about antidepressants are true?
I. All first and second-generation antidepressants target serotonin reuptake.
II. Second-generation antidepressants generally have fewer side effects.
III. Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOI) increase the amount of serotonin in the synaptic gap.
Why might a psychiatrist be hesitant to prescribe a patient benzodiazepine?
Which class of medications work through increasing GABA activity?