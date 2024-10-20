11. Personality
The Psychodynamic Perspective on Personality
Multiple Choice
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Psychoanalytic theory and psychodynamic perspective refer to the same concept.
Multiple Choice
According to Freud, which component of personality represents moral consciousness that is learned from society?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following components are at least partially unconscious?
I. Id
II. Superego
III. Ego
Multiple Choice
Emily, a high-achieving student, has a huge crush on Jaxon,, a boy in her class who has a reputation for being a 'bad influence' and doing drugs. Rather than acknowledge her feelings, she begins acting rude toward him. What type of defense mechanism is this an example of?
