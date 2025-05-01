14. Psychological Disorders
Depression
A patient must exhibit symptoms of MDD for over _______ to meet the DSM criteria.18views
Which of the following statements about the prevalence of depression is true?18views
True of False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Double depression is a type of episodic depression.16views
Which of the following statements regarding the heritability of depression is true?
I) Depression appears to be heritable in human populations.
II) Gene TAS2R38 has been identified as impacting serotonin production and is responsible for the heritability of depression.
III) More severe cases of depression seem to be more heritable19views