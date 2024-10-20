6. Learning
Classical Conditioning
What trend did Pavlov notice that eventually became the focus of his research?
Which term describes the bell in Pavlov's experiment before the acquisition phase?
Dr. Cho runs a lab studying learning in rats. Rats typically show a fear response (like freezing) when presented with a loud noise. Dr. Cho pairs a loud noise with a flash of light repeatedly until the rats freeze at the light alone. In this study, what is the conditioned stimulus?
For higher-order conditioning to occur, a new neutral stimulus must be paired with what?
Which of the following statements are accurate?
I) A cat runs to the kitchen every time they hear kibble being poured. Over time, the also begin to run to the kitchen anytime someone pours cereal. This is an example of stimulus generalization.
II) As stimulus generalization decreases, stimulus discrimination also decreases.
III) In stimulus discrimination, a similar stimulus will not elicit the conditioned response.
After extinction, a conditioned response may reappear when the conditioned stimulus is presented again after some time. What is this phenomenon?
When children witness other children cry when getting a vaccination, and the witnesses then cry before the needle even touches them, it is an example of
While in the store with her little sister, Latisha decided to stop to take a look at some jewelry. As soon as she turned her head, her sister disappeared. Though it only took minutes to find her, Latisha's fear of losing her sister again caused Latisha to keep a very close eye on her from that moment on. Latisha's change in behavior demonstrates which of the following?
In defining learning, _____ refers to the fact that when people learn anything, a part of their brain is physically changed to record what they have learned, and that change remains even if the behavior does not.
Birds who find their food by sight will avoid any object or insect that simply looks like the one that previously made them sick. This is a result of
_____ believed that classical conditioning occurred because the conditioned stimulus became a substitute for the unconditioned stimulus when paired closely together in time.
An unlearned, involuntary response, such as salivating when presented with food, is
A stimulus that has no effect on the desired response is a(n) _____ stimulus.
When a previously neutral stimulus, through repeated pairing with the unconditioned stimulus, begins to cause the same kind of reflexive response, the neutral stimulus has become
For classical conditioning to be effective, the conditioned stimulus must be
When Pavlov stopped giving the dogs food after the real conditioned stimulus, they stopped salivating to the sound of the ticking. This is called
Without the _____, higher-order conditioning would be difficult to maintain and would gradually fade away.
A naturally occurring stimulus that leads to an involuntary (reflex) response is a(n)
In his classical conditioning experiment, Pavlov's dogs were conditioned to salivate when they
_____ is the disappearance or weakening of a learned response following the removal or absence of the unconditioned stimulus (in classical conditioning) or the removal of a reinforcer (in operant conditioning).
_____ pioneered the empirical study of the basic principles of classical conditioning.
_____ is the classical conditioning of a reflex response or emotion by watching the reaction of another person.
The response that is given to the conditioned stimulus is not usually quite as strong as the original unconditioned response
After a lengthy period during which the unconditioned stimulus was not applied, Pavlov's dogs stopped responding to the metronome. If a weaker conditioned response to the metronome occurred at some point after this, it would be a demonstration of
Four-year-old Joshua reacts with anxiety to the sound of thunder. A chair slides across the wooden floor, making a sound similar to thunder. Joshua reacts with some slight anxiety. This is an example of
Whenever you take a shower in your bathroom at home, the water in the shower turns icy cold just as the toilet in another bathroom is flushed, causing you to cringe. After several such experiences, you find that you tend to cringe whenever you hear a toilet flush, even when you are not in the shower. In this example of classical conditioning, what is the unconditioned stimulus?
At the end of the first day of kindergarten and the entire week thereafter, Jeremiah's teacher exclaimed, 'You may all leave' just after the sounding of a loud bell. On the first day of the second week of school, Jeremiah immediately left the room just as the school bell rang, without any notice from his teacher. In this example, what is the conditioned response?
Dr. Rubio is conducting an experiment in classical conditioning. Shortly after playing music, she places a loaf of bread on the window sill outside her office window. After doing this a number of times, she notices that now, just as she begins to play her music, several birds fly to her window even before she presents the bread. In this example, what is the conditioned stimulus?
Khalila decided to try a new dish consisting of rice and tomatoes just as she was coming down with the flu. Now, every time she sees rice or tomatoes, she gets sick to her stomach. In this example, Khalila's experience of nausea at the sight of rice or tomatoes exhibits a(n)
Theo gets excited whenever he finds a quarter lying on the ground outside. While walking home from school one day, Theo noticed a shiny round object lying on the sidewalk and became very excited. He soon realized that the object was a bottle cap and his excitement quickly dissipated. Which of the following concepts is demonstrated in this example?
Shortly after eating a piece of his great aunt's famous coconut cake, which he has had many times, Amad became very nauseous. Now, whenever his great aunt offers him a piece of cake, Amad quickly declines. Which of the following concepts best explains Amad's change in behavior?
_____ was one of the first researchers to look at the laws involved in learning voluntary responses.
_____ reinforcement is more resistant to extinction than _____ reinforcement.
The law of effect states if an action is followed by a pleasurable consequence, the action is likely to
Small steps in behavior that are reinforced, one after the other, to create a particular goal behavior are known as
Marco's mom gives him a treat every night after dinner when he picks up his plate and places it in the dishwasher. Marco's mom uses
For every 25 boxes of cookies Tammy sells, her scout troop gets a dollar. On what schedule of reinforcement is Tammy being conditioned?
Tamar just cannot seem to get away from the slot machines. She has no idea how many times she has to pull the levers to win money, but she is aware that at some point, she is likely to win. What schedule of reinforcement is being used in this example?
In a(n) _____, the occurrence of reinforcement is more predictable and therefore the individual being reinforced is more likely to adjust his response to the timing of the reinforcement.
Cleveland kept talking out of turn in his fourth-grade class, no matter how many times the teacher told him to stop. Finally, in desperation, the teacher sent Cleveland to the principal's office. This action of sending the student to the principal's office is a form of
For each day of the week that Tanya is good, she earns a fake dollar from her teacher. By the end of every week, Tanya has the option of using her dollars to buy something from the school store or saving them to buy something at a later time. The issue of fake dollars in response to good behavior is an example of
A modern term for a form of behavior modification that uses shaping techniques to mold a desired behavior or response is
Dorothea eats all of her dinner knowing that afterward she will get a bowl of ice cream. Dorothea's behavior is best explained by what type of learning?
Aida loves to sing for her family and friends but is extremely shy. In order to encourage her to sing again, which of the following is a primary reinforcement that Aida's mom might use?
After passing his chemistry exam, Tito was told by his parents that he would be able to have access to the family car for a week. Tito's parents are using
Every time Paul's neighbor upstairs plays loud music, Paul bangs on his ceiling with a broom and the music stops. Paul's behavior of banging on the ceiling to get the music to stop is an example of
After having many cavities fixed as a child, Kyle now has an active dislike of the dentist's drill. His tendency to become anxious when hearing a similar-sounding noise is termed
Carla was bitten by a dog when she was a toddler. She's older now, but still backs up in fear whenever a dog approaches her. This is an example of
Whenever Vernon comes home too late on a Saturday night, his parents refuse to give him his weekly allowance. Vernon's parents are using what technique to modify his behavior?
A teacher has decided to give 'caught being good' tickets to her students when they behave according to class rules. This teacher also rewards students with gold stars each time they improve their math speed. This teacher is using
In order to increase reading among the students in her class, Mrs. Gomez, a second-grade teacher, has students record their reading by placing stickers on a large chart. For every 10 stickers, students receive a new book. Mrs. Gomez is using
The mental events that take place inside a person's mind while behaving are known as
In Tolman's study of latent learning, one group of rats was rewarded for getting out of the maze, a second was not rewarded during training trials but was rewarded eventually, and a third group of rats was
In his study of rats in mazes, Tolman concluded that the rats in the group that did not receive reinforcement for solving the maze had
In Köhler's experiment, Sultan the chimp first used just one stick that was lying in his cage to rake the banana into the cage, and then he learned to fit two sticks together to reach a banana placed farther away. This was an example of
In Seligman's study on dogs, the dogs that were not conditioned to fear the tone
Which of the following individuals believed that cognition was an important part of behavior?
In his later studies, Bandura added the condition of _____ into his studies of children and the Bobo doll.
According to Bandura, to learn anything through observation, the learner must first
Which of the following is one of Bandura's elements of observational learning?
Which psychologist is best known for working with children and a Bobo doll to study whether aggressive behavior is learned by watching others be aggressive?
In a later modification of the classic Bobo doll experiment, the children who had seen a model beat up the doll and then get rewarded showed aggression toward the doll. Another group had seen the model get punished rather than rewarded. Which of the following statements about these other children is true?
Sammy and his friends are watching animated fight scenes on television. Based on Bandura's findings in the Bobo doll experiment, it seems likely that later, at play, Sammy and his friends will
A five-year-old watches his father dunk a basketball. Because the child is unable to reach the basket in the way his father can, the child cannot learn this behavior by observing because he cannot accomplish the step of
Noah is a junior in college and has always been an average student. This semester, he has a political science class for which he feels very passionate, and he sees himself pursuing a career in politics. For the first time, he wants to do well so that he can get an "A." This is an example of which element of observational learning?
The four elements of observational learning are attention, memory, _____, and _____.
When adolescents move into Jean Piaget's final stage of formal operations, which behavior becomes possible?
A child who criticizes a parent for speeding because speeding is against the law is demonstrating _____ morality.
Towanda recently noticed that she has a small pimple on her forehead. She now refuses to go out in public, fearing that everyone will notice her pimple and laugh. Towanda's egocentric behavior is an example of a(n)
Sixteen-year-old Esmerelda often drinks several glasses of beer and then drives herself home. When her parents express worry that her drinking and driving will lead to an accident, Esmerelda responds, "That won't happen to me. It only happens to other people." Esmerelda's thinking reflects
Olivia is in peak physical health. Her senses are sharp, and her cognitive abilities are mature. Olivia is MOST likely in which age group?
Yulya, age 12, regularly asks questions such as, "What if everyone just got along?" and "If I became a medical researcher, could I find a cure for cancer?" According to Jean Piaget's theory, these questions suggest that Yulya has acquired the ability to
The primary task of individuals facing Erik Erikson's stage of identity-versus-role-confusion is to
The search for _____ is the central theme in adolescent social and personality development.
Many theorists believe that _____ is necessary to break away from childhood dependence on parents and become self-sufficient adults.
During the Victorian era, when Sigmund Freud developed his ideas about personality, upper-class women were
Sigmund Freud's ideas, as presented in the publication The Psychopathology of Everyday Life
Sigmund Freud believed that there was a portion of the mind that remained hidden from the individual except in symbolic form in dreams and other behaviors. This portion of the mind is called the
Sigmund Freud's ideas were influenced by the historical era in which he lived, a time known as the
Sigmund Freud believed the mind is divided into three parts: the _____, the _____, and the preconscious.
Turning socially unacceptable urges into socially acceptable behavior is known as _________ in psychodynamic theory.
When members of a group devote their lives to obtaining physical pleasure and immediate satisfaction of their needs, according to Sigmund Freud, this group is dominated by their
According to Sigmund Freud, the _____ mind is where we keep events, information, concerns, and thoughts of which we are not currently aware but can readily access.
Carl Rogers believed that _____ regard is vital to a person's ability to achieve self-actualization.
Toriano's husband tells her how much happier he would be if she stayed home to raise their children. She believes he would stop loving her if she decided to take a job. Toriano's husband is offering
Nesreen believes that humans are in control of their own fates, and that an individual's personality is shaped by the decisions made throughout life. Nesreen's belief in how personality is formed best supports the _____ perspective of personality development.
Maurice has parents who support him no matter what. They continually show him nothing but love, respect, and affection, expecting nothing in return. Carl Rogers would say that Maurice's parents are demonstrating
Which perspective on personality focuses on aspects that make people uniquely human, such as subjective feelings and freedom of choice?
The image of oneself based on information from significant people in one's life is that person's
A person's perception of their actual characteristics, traits, and abilities is called the
Heidi is exploring her options and trying to decide where her best potential and abilities lie. She has a good idea of who she is and what she wants out of life. Carl Rogers would say that Heidi is a
As documented across several cultures, the Big Five personality factors have _____ heritability.
With regard to the Big Five dimensions of personality, if someone is creative, artistic, nonconforming, and curious, that person would tend to score high on the _____ dimension.
In examining the five-factor model (or the Big Five), Paul Costa and Robert McCrae believed that these trait dimensions are not _____. In other words, knowing someone's score on one dimension would not give any information about scores on the four other dimensions.
According to numerous studies, the five personality factors of the five-factor model have _____ percent rate of heritability across several cultures.
Trait theories differ from other theories of personality development in that they
Three-year-old Gunther has an easy-going nature, which is believed to be inherited from his mother, allows him to adjust to change quickly and effortlessly. Gunther appears to have a well-established
Cameron was adopted at birth, so now he is interested in studying the effects of adoption on child development. More specifically, Cameron wants to know if individual traits can be attributed more to genetics or to environmental conditions. Cameron is interested in the study of
Based on research from a variety of sources, it seems that approximately _____ of variations in personality traits are caused by environmental influences.
_____ studies how much variation in personality can be attributed to genetic factors.