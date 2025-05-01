10. Developmental Psychology
Parenting Styles
Tegan's parents expect her to follow their rules without question. If she asks why she has to follow a certain rule her parents respond, "because I said so." If she challenges their authority, she is punished with no discussion. When she makes a mistake, her parents tend to criticize her harshly. What parenting style is being demonstrated in this scenario?14views
Mateo's parents have high expectations of him, and they encourage his input in family discussions. When they establish a rule they explain their reasoning behind it and ask for his thoughts. If Mateo makes a mistake, they hold accountable, but also offer support, love, and guidance. What parenting style is being demonstrated in this scenario?11views