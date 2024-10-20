7. Memory
Information Processing Model
Learn with HannahGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
The _____ assumes that how long a memory will be remembered depends on the stage of memory in which it is stored.
On the first day of school, all of the students in Ms. Randall's class shared with her their names. Ms. Randall's students were engaging in the process of
According to Craik and Lockhart, information that is _____ will be remembered more effectively and for a longer period of time.
In an original study that explored how information is stored in long-term memory, Collins and Quillian (1969) asked participants to respond "true" or "false" as quickly as possible to sentences such as "a canary is a bird" and "a canary is an animal." The results of this study suggest that
The _____ is derived from work in the development of artificial intelligence.
Amanda was reading through her course text, but found she could not remember anything that she read. She realized that although she was seeing the words, she was not processing the information. The information-processing memory system being used by Amanda was _____ memory.
In the information-processing model, the first process in the memory system is _____ memory.
Sensory information is converted into a form usable in the brain's storage systems by a set of mental operations called
The _____ can be used to explain how rapidly the points on the semantic network can be accessed.
The idea that memory formation is a simultaneous process is reflected in the _____ model.
To help students learn new psychology terms, Professor Williams encourages them to think deeply about the meaning of the words, to provide examples of each term, and to use each one in a sentence. Professor Williams is using which model of memory?
Eduardo is watching people walk down the street, when all of a sudden, he thinks, "Was that man wearing a bright purple suit?" As a result of this thought, he looks back at the man to see if it is true. Which type of memory is responsible for Eduardo's behavior?
Gabriella has the ability to look quickly at a page in a book, then focus on a blank piece of paper and "read" the words from the image of the page that still linger in his sensory memory. Gabriella's ability is an example of
Kestrel always asks for a window whenever he flies, because he loves looking at the clouds and their shapes as the plane flies above them. The type of sensory memory used when viewing the clouds is _____ memory.
In real life, information that has just entered iconic memory will be pushed out very quickly by new information. Research suggests that after _____, old information is replaced by new information.
In Broadbent's filter theory, only a stimulus that is _____ enough will be passed on to be analyzed for meaning in short-term memory.
In spite of the loud music and many conversations at the party, Sarika was able to hear her friend say her name. Sarika's ability to hear her name regardless of the background noise is an example of
Akari is able to remember her Social Security number by breaking it into three parts: three numbers/two numbers/four numbers. Akari is using the process of
Jade was asked to participate in an experiment. The experimenter read aloud to her a series of numbers that she was then asked to repeat back to him in the same order. As Jade continued to answer correctly, the lists became longer and longer until she finally could not get the numbers right. The experiment in which Jade was asked to participate involved the use of what memory test?
The most efficient way of transferring short-term memory into long-term memory is by using
In a room filled with people, where several conversations are going on, you are able to hear your name being spoken. This is
One may transfer information from short-term memory into long-term memory by
Research on _____ memory has implications for understanding learning and attention disorders as well as various dementia-related memory problems.
On the way to the grocery store, James repeats his list to himself—'Bread, milk, butter. Bread, milk butter.' James is using
_____ memory is like a giant filing system in which the files are individual bits and pieces of memories stored in a highly organized and interconnected fashion.
After she had used the process of maintenance rehearsal many times, Akari's Social Security number
Once Sarah learned how to tie her shoes, the action became part of her _____ memory.
Erik solved a crossword puzzle on Monday. By Thursday, he could not remember the words in the puzzle. On Thursday night when he was playing a word game with his best friend, however, he unconsciously used words that were in the puzzle. Erik's experience is an example of _____ memory.
Elvira knew the name of the first president of the United States without giving it a moment's thought. This is
As Nevide was listening to the radio, an old song that he had not heard in a very long time began to play. To his amazement, not only was he able to sing along, but he remembered every word. It appears that the song that Nevide heard on the radio was stored in his _____ memory.
Dr. Raime asked his students, 'Who was the 'Father of Psychology' and why?' Kanye responded, 'Wilhelm Wundt, who in 1879 was credited as developing the first psychology laboratory in Leipzig, Germany.' The information that Kanye was able to recall reflects which type of long-term memory?
Memory for facts is called _____ memory because facts are things that are known and can be stated outright.
_____ memory refers to the awareness of the meanings of words, concepts, and terms as well as names of objects, math skills, and so on.
The fact that everyone remembers George Washington was the first president points to the primacy effect as a result of
On the Internet, each website has its own specific information but is also linked to many other related sites. In addition, a person can have open more than one site at the same time. This pattern of organization may be very similar to how
After his accident, Bryan had trouble remembering facts and events that were related to his personal history. He was suffering from a loss of _____ memory.
Marcos and his friends enjoy watching football together on Sundays. After some of the games are over, Marcos tells his friends that he knew all along who would win the game. His belief that he could predict the outcome of some of the games without having been told the winners in advance is an example of
Tadeo walked into a room and knew that there is something he needed, but in order to remember it, he had to go back to the room he started in and use his surroundings. This illustrates
_____ is the tendency for memory of any kind of information to be improved if the physical surroundings available when the memory is first formed are also available when the memory is being retrieved.
Chris learns her vocabulary words while listening to upbeat, happy music, and is then better able to remember them later if she is happy. This is called
Pedro was able to recall his new friend's phone number by reminding himself that the last four digits were the same as his own, just in a different order. Pedro was using _____ to help him remember his friend's phone number.
A multiple-choice test requires the use of what type of retrieval process?
What is the best way for a person to overcome the tip-of-the-tongue phenomenon?
A study discussed in the textbook researched the effects of different types of information on memory. Its subjects viewed a slide presentation of a traffic accident. The actual slide presentation contained a stop sign, but in a written summary of the presentation, the sign was referred to as a yield sign. What were the results of this study?
A research study found that people who look at real visual images and then are asked to simply imagine looking at visual images
Donyelle finds that she performs better on the exams that are given in her regular psychology classroom than in the large lecture room that is used to give midterms and finals to several sections at once. Donyelle's experience illustrates
Bill was interviewing people for a job opening in his department. The _____ effect suggests that the first and last person interviewed for a job will be better remembered by the interviewer than all the people in the middle.
Carl is able to remember the names of the first three presidents before he begins to have difficulty. This is
When given a list of grocery items to remember, Marissa can only recall the last several items on the list. Marissa's memory lapse is a good illustration of
To answer the questions in this test, which type of memory recall will you most frequently use?
Namiko was in a study room during which he was shown a photo of a man with straight hair. Later, he was asked if he noticed the man's curly hair. Namiko was then convinced that the man in the photo had curly hair. This is an example of
_____ syndrome refers to the creation of inaccurate memories through the suggestion of others, often while the person is under hypnosis.
Riva, an eyewitness to a crime that took place on her street, was asked to testify in court about her memory of the crime. Prior to her testimony, an attorney provided her with a written statement from another neighbor who had also viewed the crime. As a result of reading her neighbor's statement, which was different from her own, the accuracy of Riva's memory was altered, which eventually affected her testimony. This is an example of
Ebbinghaus's _____ shows that forgetting happens quickly, within the first hour, and then tapers off gradually.
Manny was talking to his friend as he was walking out the door. A few minutes later, Manny asked his friend about the conversation they had few minutes earlier while walking out the door. Because his friend was not paying attention to him, he could not recall what Manny had said. Manny's friend experienced
It had been five years since Merrill had taken a psychology course, and he found himself back in school taking Introduction to Psychology all over again. Unfortunately, Merrill had a difficult time remembering anything that he had learned previously. Merrill's forgetting in this situation is most likely due to
If you move from the United States to England and have trouble adjusting to driving on the left side of the road, you are experiencing
Juana was certain that the man she saw in the police photograph was the man who stole her purse. Later, another man confessed to the crime. This is an example of
Marcia dated Davio for several years. They recently broke up and Marcia went out on a date with a man named Oliver. While on the date, Marcia mistakenly called him Davio. This is an example of
Quincy had a terrifying experience in which he was attacked by a dog. This memory is likely stored in the
Brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a key protein involved in the formation of memories, is stimulated by
The _____ is the part of the brain that is responsible for the formation of new long-term declarative memories.
When a memory is being formed, several changes take place in the brain in a process called
Mrs. Tuttle was 97 years old and suffered from forgetfulness and mental confusion. She was probably experiencing
Kayla fell and broke her arm at the age of two, but when asked if she remembers, she notes that she has no recollection of the incident. Kayla's inability to recall the event might be best explained as
Early memories from the first few years of our lives are often difficult to bring into consciousness because they tend to be
Early memories before the age of two years tend to be implicit, which may explain
The impulsive and often risky behavior that can be seen during adolescence is partially the result of
Generally speaking, people experience the peak of their physical functioning during their
People who _____ have been found to be far less likely to develop memory problems in old age.
A(n) _____ is a requirement of some substance, such as food or water, that is essential for survival of the organism.
_____ refers to the psychological tension and physical arousal created when there is a need that motivates the organism to act in order to fulfill the need and reduce the tension.
Chad and Jeremy decide to train together to participate in a triathlon. Jeremy is doing it because he likes the challenge, but Chad is only doing it because he wants to win the prize money. Chad is being motivated by a(n) _____ drive.
Louiche goes for a three-mile run, causing him to sweat and become thirsty. In response to this need, Louiche drinks a bottle of water. When he drinks, he restores his body's
Bartolomeo is experiencing hunger, thirst, and the need for shelter. His needs are examples of _____ drives.
A psychological tension and physical arousal present when there is a need that motivates the organism to act in order to fulfill the need and reduce the tension is called a(n)
Geert Hofstede's dimensions of personality differ from the Big Five in that they are
Annika took a personality test in April. She took the same test in June and got a very similar score. This personality test would be estimated to be
The tendency to form a favorable or unfavorable first impression of someone that affects later interpretation of that person is called