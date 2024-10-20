2. Psychology Research
Evaluating Research Findings
Desmond is a graduate student who does a lot of work with household income data, and his samples almost always have outliers. Which measure of central tendency might be the most useful for Desmond to use?
Which of the following correlation coefficients indicates the strongest relationship between two variables?
Which of the following p values would indicate that a statistically significant relationship was found between two variables?
According to Abraham Maslow's hierarchy, one cannot meet cognitive needs until _____ needs are met.
_________ and colleagues have suggested a modification of Abraham Maslow's hierarchy of needs that incorporates aspects of evolutionary biology, anthropology, and psychology.
The theory of human motivation that considers three inborn and universal needs—autonomy, competence, and relatedness—is called
According to Richard Ryan and Edward Deci's research, when a person feels a strong sense of autonomy and competence when completing a task, that person's _____ increases.
Compared to the others, which person might be LEAST likely to make the list of people who achieved self-actualization, as described by Abraham Maslow?
Richard Ryan and Edward Deci's self-determination theory asserts that the three primary human interpersonal needs are competence, relatedness, and
According to Abraham Maslow, a time in a person's life during which self-actualization has been temporarily achieved is called a(n) _____ experience.
The theory of motivation in which the social context of an action has an effect on the type of motivation existing for the action is known as
A criticism of Abraham Maslow's hierarchy is that it was developed based on residents of the United States. Compared to the others, in which country's culture would security needs be much stronger than self-actualization needs?
Ralphie and his siblings were always taught by their parents to show nothing but respect toward older people, even when those older people were unkind. Ralphie's parents were attempting to establish _____ for Ralphie and his siblings.
Charles Darwin proposed that emotions are a product of evolution and are therefore universal. Which observation supports the idea that emotions are based in biology rather than in learning?