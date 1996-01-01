Psychology
The term _____ means that a person is unable to distinguish between reality and fantasy and experiences disturbances in thinking, emotions, and behavior.
Negative symptoms of schizophrenia appear to reflect a decrease of normal functioning, such as
The term dementia praecox at one time referred to the disorder now known as
A delusion of reference best characterizes disordered thinking when an individual with schizophrenia believes
_____, such as hearing voices or seeing things that are not really there, are not uncommon in someone who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
Lower levels of dopamine produced by the _____ are associated with attention deficits and poor organization of thought, two negative symptoms of schizophrenia.