5. Consciousness and Sleep
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Circadian rhythms describes the variation in body temperature.
Which of the following statements are true about the sleep cycle.
I. The sleep cycle refers to the 24-hour cycle of sleeping and waking.
II. On average, people go through 4-6 cycles per night.
III. The sleep cycle has two general phases.
Which of the following statements are true about sleep patterns?
I. Stages 3 & 4 gets longer as the night goes on.
II. Each sleep cycle typically last between 90-120 minutes.
III. REM cycles get longer as the night goes on.
James is a graduate student working in a sleep lab. He is analyzing EEGs, focusing on the height of the waves. Based on this information, what specific aspect of the EEGs is James studying?
Which of the following situations best demonstrates waking consciousness?
On Yan's walk to campus one morning, she was thinking about what a nice day it was, how many people were already on campus, and how she had to stop by the bookstore on her way to class. Yan was experiencing
Antwon cannot seem to focus in class today. Though he is not asleep, his mind appears to be drifting off, leading to thoughts of his girlfriend, his job, and upcoming events of the day. Antwon appears to be in which of the following states of consciousness?
Marion takes 20 minutes daily to sit by herself and meditate. A fully meditative state is a form of
Driving and talking on a cell phone at the same time is an example of a state of
According to research, which of the following individuals might need the least amount of sleep?
The _____ is the internal clock that tells people when to wake up and when to fall asleep.
When a person is slightly sleep deprived, _____ tasks will suffer less than _____ tasks.
Carmen stayed up all night studying, getting only about two hours of sleep total. While she was able to finish her exam, she was unable to focus, and much of what she had studied the night before seemed to be forgotten. Carmen's inability to remember and to stay focused during her exam is most likely due to
In studies in which volunteers spend several days without access to information about day or night, their sleep–wake cycles
Many researchers believe that reports of ghostly visions and alien abductions can be explained by _____ during N1 sleep.
Nearly _____ percent of a baby's sleep is REM, compared to about _____ percent for a normal, healthy adult.
Mateo is often a victim of bad dreams, frequently centered around being left at a store or getting lost at an amusement park. He sometimes wakes up from them, and calls for his parents to help him calm down. Mateo is experiencing
If the brain-wave pattern of a person playing a professional game of chess was recorded using an electroencephalogram (EEG), what type of brain waves would most likely be detected?
Janice is dreaming about walking her dog. However, in her dream, her dog is flying, the sidewalk is moving, and she has no awareness that this activity is odd. Janice is probably in _____ sleep.
Four-year-old Denise was sound asleep. Suddenly, without warning, she sat straight up and began to scream. Her mother tried to calm her down with no success. Finally, after about 45 seconds of what appeared to be a panic attack, Denise quietly lied back down. When morning came and Denise awoke, she could not remember anything that had happened during the night. It is likely that Denise experienced
Last night, Kayla thought she was awakened by a noise she heard outside of her bedroom door. When she tried to get up to see what was going on, she found she could not move. She tried to scream but could not make a sound. After several minutes, she was finally able to sit up and wondered what had just happened. The best explanation for Kayla's experience, according to sleep researchers, is that she experienced
A person has entered N3 sleep when delta waves account for _____ percent or more of brain wave activity.
The heart rate slows, breathing becomes more shallow and irregular, and an EEG would show the first signs of sleep spindles in _____ sleep.
Pieter was lying on the couch and had fallen asleep when all of a sudden his body jerked, and he woke up because he felt like he was falling. Pieter was most likely in which stage of sleep?
Belen often experiences "sleep seizures" during the day. He probably suffers from
While in the middle of a conversation with his co-worker, Jackson unexpectedly slipped into a state of sleep, falling to the floor as he lost control of all the muscles in his body. Jackson appears to have a condition called
Theodora suffers from an inability to get to sleep and to stay asleep. Which of the following would help Theodora with her insomnia?
Niles has begun to fall asleep suddenly during the day, sometimes in inappropriate places. Niles is most likely suffering from
Raul is a snorer who sometimes gasps for air while sleeping. Raul mostly likely suffers from
Clay told his therapist about a dream he had in which he was flying on an airplane, but he was unaware of his destination. Clay's therapist explained that the flying in his dream, in its latent context, represents freedom and independence from his parents and the unknown destination exemplifies a sense of fear and doubt from no longer having parents as guides. Clay's therapist appears to be using _____ to explain his dream.
According to the _____, a dream is merely another kind of thinking that occurs when people sleep.
In the _____ theory, dreams are less realistic because they come not from the outside world of reality but from within a person's memories and experiences.
One theory of dreaming says that the brain _____, or puts together, an explanation of the cortex's activation from memories and other stored information.
If your psychoanalyst tells you that your emergence from a bathtub in your dream is symbolic of being born, she is talking about your dream's
Debbie's psychoanalyst tells her that the monster in her dream symbolizes her abusive father. He is discussing the dream's
The _____ of hypnosis suggests that people who are hypnotized are not in an altered state, but are playing the role expected of them in that situation.
Calvin told his therapist that he wanted to stop smoking. During the next visit, Calvin's therapist directed Calvin to focus deeply on the sound of his voice. The therapist then told Calvin to relax and that he would soon begin to feel tired. As Calvin's eyes closed, he was told to do a number of other things to which he complied. By the end of the session, Calvin no longer craved cigarettes. What happened?
Aristide believes that people who think they are hypnotized are not actually hypnotized at all. In fact, they are simply acting out everything that they are being told to do by the hypnotist. Aristide's way of thinking is similar to which of the following theories?
In Hilgard's theory, the _____ remains aware of what is going on during hypnosis.
The social-cognitive theory of hypnosis assumes that people who are hypnotized are
Which of the following was actually used as an insecticide in the 1920s and 1930s?
John has tried every type of depressant drug he could find. Which of the following is a drug he has not tried?
Which of the following kills the most people in the United States every year?
Opium and its derivatives, morphine and heroin, duplicate the action of which of the following?
How many drinks would the average person have to consume to reach a blood alcohol level of approximately 0.15 percent?
Astor wanted to try marijuana to experience the effects of which of the following class of drugs?
Why can taking LSD in order to experience its hallucinogenic qualities become a dangerous activity?
A psychologist observes a group of 6-year-olds and a group of 10-year-olds during recess at school in order to assess changes in playgroup preferences between these two ages. This researcher's study uses a _____ design.
Dr. Ramirez conducted a study that compared a group of 20-year-olds and a group of 40-year-olds. Each group was revisited five years later, and again five years after that. This is a _____ design.
A research design in a group of similar participants is followed and studied over a long period of time is called a _____ design.
Dr. Sardonicus is studying the effects of aging on memory. She gives an initial test of memory to a group of 20-year-olds and a group of 40-year-olds. Then she follows both groups of participants for a period of five years, regularly giving them memory tests during that time. Which research design is Dr. Sardonicus using?
When Helle was born, her parents agreed to allow her to participate in a research project that investigates the development of motor skills in children. Every year, Helle's parents complete a survey answering questions about how Helle's motor skills have changed. The researchers are using only one group of parents and children for the study. Helle and her parents are participating in a study that uses a _____ design.
In Erik Erikson's psychosocial stages of development, the trust-versus-mistrust developmental crisis occurs among
With respect to a babies' needs, caregivers of _____ babies are unresponsive, insensitive, and coldly rejecting.
Lev Vygotsky's _____ refers to the difference between what a child can do alone versus what a child can do with the help of a teacher.
Lev Vygotsky emphasized the importance of social interactions in cognitive development, whereas _____ stressed the importance of the child's interactions with objects.
The biologically determined and innate patterns of behavior that exist in both people and animals are called
Which instinct is responsible for our reaction to run away if we sense danger?
Which structure or organ is thought to be responsible for stopping the eating response when glucose levels go up?
The particular level of body weight that the body tries to maintain is known as the
As the basal metabolic rate (BMR) _____ with age, the weight set point _____.
Even if Lily eats a late breakfast, she still feels hungry at noon. This is an example of
Reiko feels hungry often and tends to overeat as a result. Reiko's physician explained to her that her blood sugar level is currently very high, and this has been known to cause an increase in a particular hormone, which can result in increased appetite and the tendency to overeat. The hormone that appears to be causing Reiko to overeat is called
A person who is full but still takes another helping of food at dinner because it tastes so good is eating because
Which hormone secreted by the pancreas signals hunger by lowering blood sugar levels?
Insulin and glucagon are hormones secreted by the _____ to control the levels of fats, carbohydrates, and proteins in the whole body.
Charles Darwin theorized that emotions were a product of _____ and, therefore, universal in nature.
According to the James-Lange theory of emotion, a physiological response to a stimulus is caused by the arousal of the
While walking down the street, Preeti sees a large, snarling dog on the sidewalk. She immediately appraises the situation as dangerous, experiences fear, and becomes aroused. Preeti's response to the dog is best explained by
The proposal that we experience emotion first with physical arousal (e.g., increased heart rate, shaky hands), which then leads to awareness of the emotion, is the basis of the
The theory of emotion that proposes physical arousal and cognitive appraisal of a stimulus happen simultaneously is known as the
The theory that feeling an emotion comes first as a physical reaction that leads to a behavioral response is known as the
The argument that people with spinal cord injuries can experience emotions without physical feedback from the sympathetic organs to the cortex initially seemed to support which emotional theory?
Stanley Schachter and Jerome Singer's _____ proposed that physical arousal and a labeling of the arousal based on cues from the surrounding environment result in the experience of an emotion.
In the classic Schachter-Singer angry person/happy person experiment, participants were given a drug to elicit a physical response and then exposed to two different conditions. One group was paired with a confederate pretending to be angry. The other group was paired with a confederate pretending to be happy. What was the main objective of this experiment?
In Stanley Schachter and Jerome Singer's classic study of emotion, volunteers were injected with epinephrine, a drug that