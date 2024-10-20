3. Biological Psychology
The Hindbrain
After a mild car accident, Joel had a hard time walking in a straight line. He also began struggling with tasks like buttoning his shirt, writing, and feeding himself (often bumping his cheek or chin with his spoon). All his extremities were unharmed, and the doctors believed he had a minor brain injury. Based on this description, what structure of the hindbrain may have been damaged?
When researchers destroy the reticular formation of rats via deep lesioning, the rats
The _____ stimulates the upper part of the brain, keeping people awake and alert.
Karu is two months old and cannot yet sit upright on his own. Karu's inability to sit on his own is most likely due to which of the following?
The part of the brain that controls life-sustaining functions, such as heartbeat, breathing, and swallowing, is the