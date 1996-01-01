Psychology
A person falls on the sidewalk in front of Felipe. There is no one else around. Experiments have demonstrated that Felipe is _____ in this situation.
JoJo sees a person collapse in the mall. He does not run over to help because he assumes there is probably a doctor or nurse in the crowd who can provide better assistance. JoJo's inaction is an example of
Winston is studying in his room and hears someone yell for help. He is at the first helping decision point, which is
Thurston has decided that the best way to help his friend who just lost his job is to lend him some money. Which stage of the helping decision process has Thurston just completed?
Raheem is questioned about his failure to provide assistance to a fellow student who was calling out for help while being bullied by other students. Raheem replies, 'No one else did anything, so I did nothing.' Raheem's response is an example of
_____ occurs when a person fails to take responsibility for action in an emergency because of the presence of other people who are perceived to share the responsibility.
In the Bibb Latané and John M. Darley smoke-filled room experiment, participants were most likely to report the smoke when
After someone has taken responsibility to help, the next step in the decision-making process is
Socially desirable behavior that benefits others is referred to as
Giovanni jumped into the ocean to save a drowning person, risking his own life in the process. He did so without any expectation of reward or getting anything in return for his actions. This is an example of
When the case was originally reported, the assumption that Kitty Genovese did not receive help was most likely due to
The presence of others heavily influences helping behavior when a situation is