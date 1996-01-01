Psychology
_________ is apparent when there is a sudden onset of intense alarm in which there can be multiple physical symptoms of stress occurring.
_____ occurs when a person believes that their behavior must be perfect or the result will be a total failure.
The most dominant symptom of a(n) _____ disorder is excessive or unrealistic worrying and fearfulness.
_____ results from exposure to a major stressor, with symptoms of anxiety, dissociation, recurring nightmares, sleep disturbances, problems concentrating, and flashbacks for as long as one month following the event.
An individual who demonstrates _____ takes one negative event and interprets it as a never-ending pattern of defeat.
Carlotta is a college student and is generally anxious. She cannot identify any one thing in particular that is bothersome, but she feels anxious most of the time. Carlotta is exhibiting
Casimir, age 9, witnessed the death of his mother in a tragic boating accident. Now Casimir experiences symptoms of anxiety, dissociation, nightmares, poor sleep, reliving the event, and concentration problems, three years after the event. Casimir would be diagnosed with