Reggie was looking over some data from a survey he administered to a large group of students. 'Looks like a lot of students are in favor of the proposal that The cafeteria should have Free Ice Cream Day once a month,' he muttered, 'but an equal number are opposed. In fact, when I plot all the responses there's a clear peak on the low end of the scale, and another, equally clear, equally high peak on the top end of the scale. What's going on here?!' 'Easy,' his friend Mathilda replied. 'What you're looking at is a __________ distribution.'