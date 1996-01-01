16. Statistics in Psychology
Frequency Distributions
Dr. Sardonicus gave an exceptionally easy exam to her Introductory Psychology students. As such, virtually every student got an 'A' on the test. When Dr. Sardonicus plotted the scores for the 100 students in her class in a frequency polygon, she found very few scores on the left side of the graph (Ds and Fs) and a great many scores on the right side of the graph (As and Bs). 'Huh,' she said aloud, to no one in particular. 'Whaddya know; I 've got a _________ distribution.'
Reggie was looking over some data from a survey he administered to a large group of students. 'Looks like a lot of students are in favor of the proposal that The cafeteria should have Free Ice Cream Day once a month,' he muttered, 'but an equal number are opposed. In fact, when I plot all the responses there's a clear peak on the low end of the scale, and another, equally clear, equally high peak on the top end of the scale. What's going on here?!' 'Easy,' his friend Mathilda replied. 'What you're looking at is a __________ distribution.'