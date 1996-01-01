16. Statistics in Psychology
Measures of Variability
Dr. Recitative eyeballed a large set of scores: 170, 170, 168, 168, 168, 167, 166, 166, 165, 164, 164, 164, 164, 164, 163, 160, 159, 159, 158 ,157, 157, 157, 156, 155, 155, 155, 155, 155, 152, 152, 150, 149, 148, 148, 148, 147, 147, 146, 145, 145, 145, 145, 143, 140, 140, 140, 140. 'Okay, so the range here is 30,' she announced, then moved on to scan another set of responses. Edgar, her lab assistant, whispered to Yulya, 'How did she do that so fast, eh?!' Yulya replied:
Arnie was trying to memorize a formula for his upcoming quiz in Statistics. 'Score minus the mean, square it; next score minus the mean, square it; next score minus the mean, square it; do that for all the scores, add up all those squared differences, and divide the total by N, the sample size; then take the square root of the whole mess. Got it!' And indeed he does! Arnie has memorized the formula for computing: