Eduardo is watching people walk down the street, when all of a sudden, he thinks, "Was that man wearing a bright purple suit?" As a result of this thought, he looks back at the man to see if it is true. Which type of memory is responsible for Eduardo's behavior?
Visual sensory memory is known as _____ memory.
Gabriella has the ability to look quickly at a page in a book, then focus on a blank piece of paper and "read" the words from the image of the page that still linger in his sensory memory. Gabriella's ability is an example of
Kestrel always asks for a window whenever he flies, because he loves looking at the clouds and their shapes as the plane flies above them. The type of sensory memory used when viewing the clouds is _____ memory.
In real life, information that has just entered iconic memory will be pushed out very quickly by new information. Research suggests that after _____, old information is replaced by new information.