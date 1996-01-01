Psychology
In a social situation, an American may display anger outwardly by shouting or banging on a table, but a Japanese person may not show anger outwardly at all and remain calm. This is an example of
Culture-specific ways of regulating expressions of emotion in social settings are known as
A study showed that Japanese students associated the subjective emotion of happiness with feelings of friendliness and social engagement. The study demonstrated an aspect of processing emotion in a(n) _____ culture.