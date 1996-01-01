Psychology
Charles Darwin theorized that emotions were a product of _____ and, therefore, universal in nature.
According to the James-Lange theory of emotion, a physiological response to a stimulus is caused by the arousal of the
While walking down the street, Preeti sees a large, snarling dog on the sidewalk. She immediately appraises the situation as dangerous, experiences fear, and becomes aroused. Preeti's response to the dog is best explained by
The proposal that we experience emotion first with physical arousal (e.g., increased heart rate, shaky hands), which then leads to awareness of the emotion, is the basis of the
The theory of emotion that proposes physical arousal and cognitive appraisal of a stimulus happen simultaneously is known as the
The theory that feeling an emotion comes first as a physical reaction that leads to a behavioral response is known as the
Which conclusion describes the Cannon-Bard theory of emotion?
The argument that people with spinal cord injuries can experience emotions without physical feedback from the sympathetic organs to the cortex initially seemed to support which emotional theory?