Psychology
A(n) _____ is a requirement of some substance, such as food or water, that is essential for survival of the organism.
_____ refers to the psychological tension and physical arousal created when there is a need that motivates the organism to act in order to fulfill the need and reduce the tension.
Chad and Jeremy decide to train together to participate in a triathlon. Jeremy is doing it because he likes the challenge, but Chad is only doing it because he wants to win the prize money. Chad is being motivated by a(n) _____ drive.
Louiche goes for a three-mile run, causing him to sweat and become thirsty. In response to this need, Louiche drinks a bottle of water. When he drinks, he restores his body's
Travis is thirsty and almost dehydrated. Travis has a(n) _____ for water.
Bartolomeo is experiencing hunger, thirst, and the need for shelter. His needs are examples of _____ drives.
A psychological tension and physical arousal present when there is a need that motivates the organism to act in order to fulfill the need and reduce the tension is called a(n)