Pareto Chart A Pareto chart is a type of bar graph that represents the frequency or impact of problems in a descending order, often combined with a line graph showing the cumulative total. It is based on the Pareto principle, which states that roughly 80% of effects come from 20% of causes. This visualization helps identify the most significant factors in a dataset, making it easier to prioritize actions. Recommended video: 04:52 04:52 Creating Bar Graphs and Pareto Charts

Pie Chart A pie chart is a circular statistical graphic divided into slices to illustrate numerical proportions. Each slice represents a category's contribution to the whole, making it easy to see relative sizes at a glance. However, pie charts can become difficult to interpret when there are many categories or when the differences between them are subtle. Recommended video: 06:10 06:10 Creating Pie Charts