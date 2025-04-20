Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Discrete vs. Continuous Data Discrete data consists of distinct, separate values, often counted in whole numbers, such as the number of students in a class. In contrast, continuous data can take any value within a given range and is often measured, such as the depth of an earthquake, which can include fractions and decimals.

Measurement Scales Measurement scales categorize data into different types, including nominal, ordinal, interval, and ratio scales. Earthquake depths are typically measured on a ratio scale, which has a true zero point and allows for meaningful comparisons and calculations, such as determining how much deeper one earthquake is than another.