Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
2:24 minutes
Problem 2.1.1
Textbook Question
Boston Commute Time The accompanying table summarizes daily commute times in Boston. How many commute times are included in the summary? Is it possible to identify the exact values of all of the original data amounts?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: To determine the total number of commute times included in the summary, sum the frequencies provided in the table. The frequencies are: 488, 422, 92, 10, and 8.
Step 2: Add these frequencies together using the formula: \( \text{Total Commute Times} = \text{Frequency}_1 + \text{Frequency}_2 + \text{Frequency}_3 + \text{Frequency}_4 + \text{Frequency}_5 \).
Step 3: To address whether it is possible to identify the exact values of all original data amounts, consider the nature of the data. The table provides grouped data (intervals of commute times) rather than individual commute times. This means the exact values of the original data cannot be determined, only the range within which they fall.
Step 4: Understand that grouped data summarizes the frequency of values within intervals, but does not retain the specific individual data points. For example, in the interval 0–29 minutes, there are 488 commute times, but their exact values are unknown.
Step 5: Conclude that while the total number of commute times can be calculated, the exact values of all original data amounts cannot be identified from the given summary table.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Frequency Distribution
A frequency distribution is a summary of how often each value occurs in a dataset. In the context of the table, it shows the number of commuters falling within specific time ranges, allowing for a clear understanding of the distribution of commute times in Boston.
Intro to Frequency Distributions
Cumulative Frequency
Cumulative frequency is the running total of frequencies through the classes in a frequency distribution. It helps in understanding how many observations fall below a particular value, which can be useful for identifying trends in commute times.
Creating Frequency Polygons
Data Reconstruction
Data reconstruction refers to the process of estimating or inferring the original data values from summarized data, such as frequency distributions. In this case, while we can determine the total number of commute times, we cannot identify the exact values of all original data amounts due to the grouped nature of the data.
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
