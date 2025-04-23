Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Class Width Class width refers to the range of values that each class interval covers in a frequency distribution. It is calculated by subtracting the lower boundary of a class from its upper boundary. For example, in the class interval 0-99, the class width is 99 - 0 = 99. Understanding class width is essential for accurately interpreting the distribution of data. Recommended video: Guided course 05:18 05:18 How to Create Frequency Distributions Example 2

Class Midpoint The class midpoint is the value that lies in the middle of a class interval and is calculated by averaging the upper and lower boundaries of that interval. For instance, for the class 100-199, the midpoint is (100 + 199) / 2 = 149.5. Class midpoints are useful for summarizing data and performing further statistical analysis, such as calculating the mean. Recommended video: 04:15 04:15 Frequency Polygons Example 1