Class Width Class width refers to the range of values that each class interval in a frequency distribution covers. It is calculated by subtracting the lower limit of a class from its upper limit. In the provided frequency distribution, the class width can be determined by examining the intervals, such as 0-19, 20-39, etc., which all have a consistent width of 20. Recommended video: Guided course 05:18 05:18 How to Create Frequency Distributions Example 2

Frequency Distribution A frequency distribution is a summary of how often each value or range of values occurs in a dataset. It organizes data into classes or intervals, showing the number of occurrences (frequency) for each class. This helps in visualizing the distribution of data points, such as the number of tornadoes in Oklahoma over the years, allowing for easier analysis of trends and patterns. Recommended video: Guided course 06:38 06:38 Intro to Frequency Distributions