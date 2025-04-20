Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Relative Frequency Distribution A relative frequency distribution shows the proportion of observations within each category relative to the total number of observations. It is calculated by dividing the frequency of each category by the total frequency. This distribution helps in understanding the likelihood of occurrences within specified ranges, making it easier to compare different categories.

Frequency Distribution A frequency distribution is a summary of how often each value occurs in a dataset. It lists the categories of data and their corresponding counts, providing a clear view of the data's distribution. In the context of tornado occurrences, it shows how many years fall into each range of annual tornado counts, which is essential for analyzing trends and patterns.