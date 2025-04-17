Presidents Listed below are the ages (years) of presidents of the United States at the times of their first inaugurations (from Data Set 22 “Presidents” in Appendix B). Presidents who took office as a result of an assassination or resignation are not included. The data are current as of this writing. Use these ages to construct a frequency distribution. Use a class width of 5 years and begin with a lower class limit of 40 years. Do the ages appear to have a normal distribution?