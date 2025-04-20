Table of contents
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Problem 2.CRE.4c
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–5, use the data listed in the margin, which are magnitudes (Richter scale) and depths (km) of earthquakes from Data Set 24 “Earthquakes” in Appendix B
[Image]
Data Type
c. Identify the level of measurement of the listed earthquake depths: nominal, ordinal, interval, or ratio.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the levels of measurement. There are four levels: nominal (categorical data with no order), ordinal (categorical data with a meaningful order but no consistent difference between values), interval (numerical data with consistent differences but no true zero), and ratio (numerical data with consistent differences and a true zero).
Step 2: Analyze the nature of the earthquake depths. Depths are numerical values that represent a measurable quantity (distance in kilometers).
Step 3: Determine if the data has a true zero point. Since a depth of 0 km is meaningful and indicates no depth, the data has a true zero point.
Step 4: Check if the differences between values are consistent. For example, the difference between 10 km and 20 km is the same as the difference between 30 km and 40 km, which confirms consistent differences.
Step 5: Conclude that the level of measurement for earthquake depths is 'ratio' because the data is numerical, has consistent differences, and includes a true zero point.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Levels of Measurement
Levels of measurement refer to the different ways in which variables can be categorized and quantified. The four primary levels are nominal, ordinal, interval, and ratio. Each level has distinct characteristics, with nominal being the simplest (categorical data) and ratio being the most complex (includes a true zero point). Understanding these levels is crucial for determining appropriate statistical analyses.
The ratio level of measurement is characterized by the presence of a true zero point, allowing for the comparison of absolute magnitudes. In this level, both differences and ratios between values are meaningful. For example, in measuring earthquake depths, a depth of 0 km indicates the absence of depth, making it a ratio measurement, as one can say that a depth of 10 km is twice as deep as 5 km.
Richter Scale
The Richter scale is a logarithmic scale used to measure the magnitude of earthquakes. It quantifies the energy released at the source of the earthquake, with each whole number increase on the scale representing a tenfold increase in measured amplitude and approximately 31.6 times more energy release. Understanding the Richter scale is essential for interpreting earthquake data, including magnitudes and their implications for depth measurements.
